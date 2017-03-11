Bishop Miege wins Kansas boys 4A-DI state championship

Sports

SALINA, Kan.

Francesco Badocchi had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Jeremiah Robinson had 16 points and defending champion Bishop Miege beat McPherson 67-53 for the Kansas 4A-DI boys state basketball Saturday.

Semaj Ray added 12 points and Ezekiel Lopez went 3 for 3 beyond the arc and had 10 points for the Stags (22-3), who won the rematch of the 2016 championship game.

McPherson (20-5) was clinging onto a one-point lead at halftime, but it was all Bishop Miege in the second half. The Stags embarked on an 8-0 run before the Bullpups could get a decent look.

Ben Pyle had eight of his 25 points during a short span in the third quarter as he tried to keep McPherson in the game. Mason Alexander also had 15 points for the perennial powerhouse.

