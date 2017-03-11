Chicago Orr win IHSA Class 2A boys title

Dannie Smith scored 19 points and Raekwon Drake added 17 as Chicago Orr ran away with the IHSA Class 2A boys basketball title game on Saturday, 59-39.
The Spartans (23-5) used their length and quickness to frustrate Mt. Carmel all night, creating 13 turnovers, blocking four shots and disrupting the Golden Aces offense constantly through the game. Orr quickly built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and was rarely challenged after.
Mt. Carmel did make a bit of a run late. Trailing by 14 midway through the third quarter the Golden Aces hit their first 3-pointer of the game (after being 0-9 at that point). They hit another a minute later and Jackson Marcotte converted a conventional three-point play to cut the lead to nine. That was as close as they'd get.
Marcotte finished with 17 points and Austin Rager grabbed 11 rebounds for Mt. Carmel.
