Meridian beats Murrah 68-59 for 6A title

Jay Malone poured in a game-high 23 points to lift Meridian past Murrah 68-59 in the Mississippi Boys Class 6A state championship game on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It is the Wildcats' third state championship in program history and first title since 2011.
Malone also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals and was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Miles Miller added 17 points while LeDarrius Brewer scored 11 for the Wildcats.
Meridian (30-2) never trailed and the Wildcats' defense held Murrah to just 38 percent shooting (8 of 21) in the first half.
Murrah (22-5) was led by Eric Thornton's 15 points. Adam Wallace added 11 points while Jonas James scored 10.
