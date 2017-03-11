Sports

March 11, 2017 11:36 PM

Mullen earns 1st state title with win over Mead in D2 final

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Luke Christen scored off an inbound pass with 6.5 seconds left, and Mullen defeated Mead 29-28 in the Class D2 boys basketball final Saturday night for the Broncos' first state championship.

Josh Quinn had given the Raiders a one-point lead when he drove the lane for a basket with 15 seconds left. Mead's Zachary Pickworth had two chances after Christen scored the go-ahead basket, but he had a shot blocked by Samuel Vinton and missed with a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Tell Spies had eight points and eight rebounds to lead Mullen (27-2) and Brode McIntosh had six points.

Quinn scored 12 of Mead's 16 second-half points and finished with 14 for Mead. Dylan Taylor had seven points to go with 10 rebounds.

