North Dakota beats St. Cloud St. in OT for series sweep

Trevor Olson's deflected goal in overtime lifted North Dakota to a 6-5 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday and a sweep of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series.
The win was the Fighting Hawks' 15th straight first-round playoff victory and sends them to the Frozen Faceoff in Minneapolis next weekend.
Olson's goal was his third game-winner in the last four games. He skated around the net and redirected a shot by Johnny Simonson from near the boards over SCSU goalie Jeff Smith at 7:38 of OT.
"I guess I was in the right place at the right time," Olson said. "I was trying to get net front but didn't have the energy to get there so I just kind of threw my stick out there and hit it and it went upstairs."
The Huskies (16-19-1) came from behind three times and UND (20-14-3) came from behind twice. They combined for five goals in the third period.
Nick Poehling and Jon Lizotte scored two goals each for the Huskies, who got 35 saves from Smith.
Also scoring for UND were Austin Poganski, Brock Boeser, Shane Gersich, Tyson Jost and Christian Wolanin.
Goalie Cam Johnson made 30 saves.
North Dakota, which has won four straight games and notched its first home sweep since Oct. 21-22, won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday.
"We've had an up-and-down year with a little bit of inconsistency and I thought our guys stuck with it," UND coach Brad Berry said. "There were a lot of momentum changes in the game and our guys battled to the end."
Poehling gave the Huskies their first lead of the series at 15:11 of the first period. Nathan Widman took a shot straight on from the blue line. Poehling was all alone in the slot and redirected the puck past Johnson for a 1-0 lead.
St. Cloud State appeared to take a 2-0 lead but after a lengthy review the goal was waved off for having too many men on the ice. That hurt, as UND tied it at 19:16 on a goal by Poganski.
Poganski took the puck below the goal line, skated back and scored from a tough angle.
Poganski then assisted Jost for the go-ahead goal short-handed just 53 seconds into the second period.
Poganski took a loose puck near center ice and took the defense with him down the right side. He then centered the puck back to Jost, who was all alone and beat Smith for a 2-1 lead.
The Huskies tied it at 8:46 of the period when Patrick Newell took a feed from behind the net and beat Johnson.
Boeser scored his second goal of the series at 10:37 to break the tie. He set up all alone at the corner of the net and after the puck slid through the crease, Boeser had an open net.
Lizotte scored the tying goal out of a scrum in front of the UND net. His goal at 7:11 of the third period tied it 3-3.
The Fighting Hawks took the lead again when St. Cloud State turned the puck over at center ice and UND got a three-man breakaway that Gersich capped with a goal at 10:28.
But the Huskies answered again when Lizotte shot the puck through traffic, past three UND players and into the top left corner of the net at 11:30 to tie it 4-4.
The onslaught continued.
Poehling scored again at 13:16 to give the Huskies a 5-4 lead and Wolanin answered for UND at 15:58 to tie it at 5 and send it to overtime.
Early in overtime, Simonson dug the puck away from the board, turned and threw it on goal where Olson waited. The shot went in and out so quick it had to be reviewed.
"It's good to see Trevor get the game-winner. Hats off to him," Berry said.
