Cypress Falls defeats San Antonio Wagner to win Class 6A

Trajan Wesley scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Houston Cypress Falls defeated San Antonio Wagner 63-57 for the UIL Class 6A boys' state basketball championship.
Wesley connected on 14 of 17 free throws and scored the final eight points for Cypress Falls (35-3) as the Eagles rallied from a 19-11 first quarter deficit to draw even at halftime, 23-23.
Nigel Hawkins of Cypress Falls was selected the championship game MVP as the junior scored seven of his 18 points in the second quarter to spark the Cypress Falls rally. The Eagles outscored Wagner (36-3) by 18 points (29-11) from just inside the first quarter until the end of the third quarter.
Wagner's Tristan Clark, a Baylor University commit, had 10 first quarter points but was held without a shot attempt as the Eagles outscored the Thunderbirds 12-4 in the second quarter. Clark led the Thunderbirds with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Kevin McCullar added 12 points.
