Sports

March 13, 2017 8:03 PM

Grizzlies' Parsons out indefinitely with left knee injury

By CLAY BAILEY Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, the team's biggest offseason free agent acquisition, is out indefinitely because of a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee.

The Grizzlies said in a statement Monday before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks that they are still evaluating the injury to take "the appropriate course of action."

Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94 million contract over the summer, has had two surgeries on his right knee within the last two years. Earlier this season, the team announced he bruised his left knee in a Nov. 18 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Parsons has been on a minutes restriction this season because of the knee problems. The 6-foot-10 forward has not performed up to hopes, averaging 6.2 points. He has not played more than 25 minutes in a game this season.

