March 14, 2017 8:19 AM

Missouri to pay firm $80,000 in search for basketball coach

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo.

The University of Missouri will pay $80,000 to a search firm helping the university find a new men's basketball coach.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2njdWZV ) the university released details of its contract with the Parker Executive Search firm on Monday.

The fee doesn't include direct expenses, which are capped at $9,600. The contract also doesn't include costs for such things as committee travel and background investigations, which will be billed separately.

Athletic Director Jim Sterk has said the school is using the search firm primarily to provide confidentiality to candidates.

Missouri used search firms to fill several vacancies in the athletic department, including for football coach Barry Odom and former athletic director Mack Rhoades.

The coach will replace Kim Anderson, who was fired after three seasons.

