Columbus State men’s tennis takes down West Alabama

COLUMBUS – The sixth-ranked Columbus State University men's tennis team continued its seven-match homestand on Wednesday, defeating West Alabama 6-0. The non-conference match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.
The Cougars (10-1) swept all three doubles matches before winning three singles matches. The remaining three matches were suspended after CSU clinched the win.
"It was a good win against a very talented West Alabama team," stated head coach Evan Isaacs. "We need to keep our play at the high level after three straight wins."
In doubles play, all three matches were competitive. At the top spot, Maciej Kierkus and Matei Avram outlasted their opponents to collect an 8-6 win. Zach Whaanga and Shao-Yu Yu played a solid match at the second spot posting an 8-5 victory. To cap off the Cougar doubles sweep, KP Pannu and Jorge Vargas knocked off their foes 8-4.
The Cougars controlled singles play winning the first set in all six matches. At the top spot, 17th-ranked Pannu recorded a 6-0, 6-3 victory, while 39th-ranked Vargas was even more dominant in his match winning 6-1, 6-0 at the fifth position. Kierkus closed out the match by winning sixth singles 6-1, 6-1.
Whaanga, Paul Sprengelmeijer and Avram were all closing in on victories when play was called.
Columbus State will be off now until Sunday, March 19 taking on 21st-ranked Nebraska Kearney. The match will begin at 1 p.m. at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
Singles
1. #17 KP Pannu (CSU) def. Julius Kaverinen (UWA) 6-0, 6-3
2. #47 Zach Whaanga (CSU) vs. Honorio Fernandez (UWA) 6-1, 3-3, unfinished
3. Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) vs. Christopher Wood (UWA) 6-1, 5-4, unfinished
4. Matei Avram (CSU) vs. Andrii Stratiienko (UWA) 7-5, 2-0, unfinished
5. #39 Jorge Vargas (CSU) def. Nicolai Jochamowitz (UWA) 6-1, 6-0
6. Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Anton Lof (UWA) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Maciej Kierkus/Matei Avram (CSU) def. Julius Kaverinen/Honorio Fernandez (UWA) 8-6
2. Zach Whaanga/Shao-Yu Yu (CSU) def. Andrii Stratiienko/Christopher Wood (UWA) 8-5
3. KP Pannu/Jorge Vargas (CSU) def. Nicolai Jochamowitz/Anton Lof (UWA) 8-4
