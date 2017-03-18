Columbus State track and field begin Emory Invitational

ATLANTA – The Columbus State University men's and women's track & field teams kicked off competition at the Emory Invitational on Friday. The meet is being held in Atlanta.
The Lady Cougars didn't participate in many events on the opening day, but Kayla Waters did add points to CSU's score in the long jump. Waters finished the event in sixth place with a jump of 5.38 meters. It was the best jump of the season for Waters.
On the men's side, Nate Blackmon had a great showing in the long jump. The freshman set a new school record with a jump of 7.09 meters to grab a third-place finish.
Another school record fell for the Cougars in the hammer throw as James Young completed a toss of 39.4 meters.
The Cougar 4x800-meter relay finished in third place to gain some team points. The quartet of Noah Churchwell, Christopher Miles, Tyler Sheffel and Charles Asouzu crossed the line in a school record time of 8:00.2.
Columbus State will wrap up the Emory Invitational Saturday.
