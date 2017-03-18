Untimely T ends Northwestern rally; Gonzaga wins 79-73

0:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

1:18 Smiths Station right fielder Jared Head, head coach Michael Ferry reaction to Head's walk-off home run

2:17 Lori Kiker talks about Walk MS on April 1

5:27 UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning

1:58 Shipp twins celebrate 100th birthday in Columbus

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:45 Military families swap old sneakers for new sneakers

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first