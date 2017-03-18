King helps LaCrosse Central hold off Cedarburg in title game

Kobe King scored 28 points as LaCrosse Central held off Cedarburg 55-53 to win the WIAA Division 2 boys basketball state championship on Saturday.
Bailey Kale added 15 points for LaCrosse Central (26-2), whose collective heart skipped a beat as Cedarburg's John Diener launched a three-quarter court shot that bounced off the backboard as time expired.
Diener, a junior guard who has committed to DePaul, scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (25-3) to set a Division 2 tournament record with 71 points. His pull-up 3-pointer over King with nine seconds remaining gave Cedarburg a chance at the end.
King, a senior guard playing on the Kohl Center court where he will spend his college career at Wisconsin, also had nine rebounds. His fadeaway baseline jumper with 2:37 to go put the Red Raiders on top for good after Cedarburg had taken its only lead of the second half.
Comments