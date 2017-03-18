Jamen Amend's 3 helps Bridgewater-Emery claim State B title

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

2:04 Here's how you can stay safe on the roads

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:18 Smiths Station right fielder Jared Head, head coach Michael Ferry reaction to Head's walk-off home run

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice