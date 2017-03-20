Sports

March 20, 2017

Germany goalkeeper Neuer out of England, Azerbaijan games

BERLIN

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of the upcoming games against England and Azerbaijan because of calf problems.

Neuer, who played a full game for Bayern Munich at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, will remain in Munich for treatment.

The German soccer federation says coach Joachim Loew has called up Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 30-year-old Neuer's place. Trapp has been called up for the squad before but has yet to appear for Germany.

World champion Germany plays England in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier in Baku on March 26.

Germany leads Group C with four wins from four games with 16 goals scored and none conceded.

