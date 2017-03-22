Kolton Ingram’s pitching efforts lead CSU to win over Point

COLUMBUS – Kolton Ingram tossed a three-hit shutout while the offense scored seven runs in the sixth and seventh as the 21st-ranked Columbus State University baseball team defeated Point 7-0 Tuesday. The midweek game took place at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
Ingram was nearly unhittable in the game allowing just a leadoff single to begin the game and two hits in sixth. He struck out six while issuing five walks.
It was the third complete game for the Cougar pitching staff in the last four appearances.
"We started off pretty shaky today, but we found the grove later," said head coach Greg Appleton. "Kolton did his job out there and we had some amazing defensive plays that helped keep them off the board.
"Overall, it was a good win and we will get ready for Albany State tomorrow."
Point had its best scoring chance in the first as a leadoff single and then an Ingram throwing error on a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with no outs. However, a lineout double play and a strikeout stranded both runners.
Both teams missed opportunities in the second as Point stranded two more on the base paths, while CSU wasted a leadoff double from Mason McClellan.
In the bottom of the fourth, Turner Vincent singled to get things started and moved to third on a Lake Hart single into right with one out. Gunar Drinnen would then hit a shallow fly ball to left that Vincent tagged up on and appeared to score to give CSU a 1-0 lead. However on an appeal, Vincent was called out to keep the game scoreless.
The Skyhawks had another chance in the sixth as back-to-back singles with one out put runners on the corners. The following batter chopped a roller in the hole at short where Justin Evans was able to field and throw a perfect feed to Grant Berry to start a 6-4-3 double play to allow the Cougars to escape the jam.
The good defense lead to offense in the bottom of the sixth as Tyler Fichter drew a leadoff walk and moved to third after a failed pickoff attempt. After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Mason McClellan was also plunked by a pitch to score Fichter for the opening run of the game.
Following a pitching change, Drinnen singled home a run and Berry hit a sacrifice fly to right to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.
An inning later, the Cougars used the long ball as both Evans and Hart hit two-run homers to push Columbus State's lead to 7-0.
McClellan (2-for-3), Hart (2-for-4) and Drew Webb (2-for-3) all finished with two hits for the Cougars.
Columbus State will wrap up a five-game homestand on Wednesday hosting Albany State at 5 p.m.
