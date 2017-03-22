Vitale, Pannu named Peach Belt Conference Players of the Week

AUGUSTA – The Columbus State University tennis program swept the Peach Belt Conference weekly awards as Giorgia Vitale and KP Pannu were named the PBC Tennis Players of the Week announced by the league office.
These are the first awards of the season for either CSU team. Vitale also earns the honor for the first time in her career, while Pannu receives his second career Player of the Week award.
Vitale continued her outstanding year last week going a perfect 4-0 in two matches. In singles play, she won both of her matches by the score of 6-1, 6-4, including notching a win against a regionally ranked foe in the Lady Cougar win against Nebraska-Kearney. She recorded two more wins at doubles not dropping a game with her doubles partner Camila Tobar.
Vitale is a perfect 9-0 at first singles for the Lady Cougars and is 9-1 with Tobar at second doubles so far this season.
Currently the 17th-ranked singles player in the nation, Pannu was 2-0 in singles play for the Cougars last week. He won at first singles 6-0, 6-3 against West Alabama before taking down a regionally ranked foe 6-3, 6-3 in CSU’s win against 21st-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.
In doubles, Pannu won at third doubles 8-4 with Jorge Vargas before an 8-5 victory at first doubles with Maciej Kierkus against UNK.
This season, Pannu holds a 7-4 singles record and is 9-2 with three different doubles partners.
