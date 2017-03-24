Sports

March 24, 2017 8:00 PM

Nadal advances to start bid for 1st Key Biscayne

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla.

Rafael Nadal won his opening match Friday at the Miami Open, holding every service game to beat Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal, playing at Key Biscayne for the 13th time, has never won the tournament. He was the runner-up in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014.

Making Nadal's bid easier is the absence of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, both out with elbow injuries.

Elena Vesnina has made a quick exit only five days after winning the biggest title of her career. Seeded 13th, Vesnina lost her opening match Friday to wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Indian Wells final last week.

No. 6 Garbine Muguruza rallied past Christina McHale 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

