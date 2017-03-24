Sports

March 24, 2017 11:25 PM

Norris, 7 Angels relievers combine to no-hit Mariners

The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

Bud Norris and seven relievers combined on a spring training no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angles in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Norris struck out two over two perfect innings, and Jose Alvarez followed with a perfect inning. Jean Segura reached on catcher interference against Cam Bedrosian in the fourth, and then Andrew Bailey threw a perfect fifth. Austin Adams walked Zach Shank during the sixth inning, and then Drew Gagnon, Justin Anderson and Abel De Los Santos closed up shop with a perfect inning each.

Bailey struck out three during the fifth inning, and the Angels pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts.

Norris took a no-hitter into the seventh inning while pitching for Houston against St. Louis on June 8, 2011.

This is the second no-hitter this spring training. The Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined to no-hit the Tigers on March 17.

