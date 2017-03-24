Boyertown claims inaugural state championship

Struggling to knock down shots consistently in the opening half, a determined Boyertown was not about to let those issues prove bothersome.
So all Jason Bieber's Bears did was dig in and play even harder.
Abby Kapp racked up a powerful double-double, pocketing 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as Boyertown shrugged off a halftime deficit and charged back to defeat North Allegheny 46-35 in the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship Friday night at Hershey's electrically charged Giant Center.
Victoria Boalton and Kylie Webb added nine points apiece for the Bears (28-4), who trailed 19-14 at halftime before authoring a strong second-half comeback that led to their first state basketball championship.
Boyertown shot just 22 percent (4-for-18) from the field before the break, but knocked down five of its seven field-goal attempts in the third quarter and took a 26-21 lead.
Boyertown's lead continued to grow in the final quarter, reaching 11 points several times before the Bears tipped off their championship celebration.
Piper Morningstar topped North Allegheny (28-2) with 10 points. Hailey Zeise added 12 rebounds for the Tigers, the District 7 champions.
Boyertown 46, North Allegheny 35
Boyertown (28-4) 46
Katie Armstrong 1 2-2 5; Victoria Boalton 4 0-0 9; Alli Marcus 2 1-2 5; Kylie Webb 2 3-4 9; Abby Kapp 4 6-8 17; Avery Sweisfort 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 13-18 46.
3-point goals: Kapp 3, Webb 2, Armstrong, Boalton.
Did not score: Hannah Pelliciotti, Brynn Schmidt, Jen O'Conner, Lindsay Hillegas.
North Allegheny (28-2) 35
Brynn Serbin 0 2-4 2; Rachel Martindale 4 1-2 9; Piper Morningtsar 4 1-4 10; Hailey Zeise 4 0-0 8; Courtney Roman 2 0-0 6. Totals: 14 4-10 35.
3-point goals: Roman 2, Morningstar.
Did not score: Madlyn Fischer, Kristen Chomos, Audrey Lane, Brooke Barcia, Anna Sprys, Dana Manz, Mary Evankovich.
Score by quarters
Boyertown'6'8'12'20 — 46
North Allegheny'11'8'2'14 — 35
