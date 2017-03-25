Warriors win sixth straight, beat Kings 114-100

On a night when the Warriors were uncharacteristically off while shooting from the perimeter, they made up for it with the type of ball movement that has become the norm for coach Steve Kerr's team.
With the regular-season winding down, it's just another encouraging sign for a Golden State squad trying to secure home-court advantage through the playoffs.
Stephen Curry had 27 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists, and the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-100 on Friday night.
"We didn't have the 3-point game going tonight, but I liked the fact that everybody was sharing," Kerr said. "Some nights, Steph's only going to have a handful of them and some nights like tonight he gets 12. It doesn't matter to me as long as the ball's moving and as long as we're taking care of it."
Draymond Green added a season-best 23 points with eight assists, while Ian Clark scored 10 points to help the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 58-14. Golden State has won six straight since its season-high three-game losing streak.
Both teams struggled offensively most of the game until the Warriors hit their stride and pulled away in the second half.
Green led the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Curry made three 3s in the fourth. Both men also excelled passing the ball.
Golden State finished with 37 assists, a franchise-record 44th time this season the Warriors have had 30 or more in a game. The previous record of 43 was set last season.
"That's when we're at our best, when the ball's hopping and everybody gets involved," Curry said. "Thirty-seven assists ... that's pretty crazy considering we missed 21 3s. That's how we create good-to-great shots, with our ball movement."
Curry and Klay Thompson — Golden State's Splash Brothers — went a combined 12 of 32 from the floor. Curry missed six of his first eight shots beyond the arc before making 3 in the final period.
Buddy Hield scored a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Ty Lawson scored 20 for Sacramento. The Kings have lost four straight and are 3-12 since trading leading scorer and rebounder DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans during the All-Star break.
"We showed signs that we could play with those guys," Hield said. "We pushed them to the max. Once we get all the young guys playing together and with our vets, I think we can do something special. We're still learning."
Golden State's fifth consecutive lopsided win came at the start of a favorable home stretch. The Warriors increased their lead to 2 ½ games over San Antonio for the best record in the NBA, and play seven of their final 10 regular-season games at Oracle Arena.
Green's night salvaged a mostly sloppy game by both teams. The Warriors and Kings combined for 34 turnovers and 31 fouls. Golden State also let a 20-point lead in the third quarter get cut to 11 at 99-88 early in the fourth before pulling away for its 14th win in the last 15 games between the teams.
WEST COLLECTS
David West of the Warriors played at Xavier and he was more than happy after the Musketeers won in the Sweet 16 a day earlier, particularly since it came against Arizona — Kerr's alma mater. The two men had a bet on the game beforehand. "I didn't have to say a thing," West said. "I just collected."
TIP-INS
Kings: Sacramento's 21 turnovers were one shy of their season high, set against the Lakers on Dec. 12. ... Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison and Anthony Tolliver were given a planned day off.
Warriors: Kerr has 198 career wins as the Warriors coach. ... Kevin Durant (knee) will accompany the team on its upcoming trip to San Antonio before being reevaluated by doctors on Wednesday. "He's doing quite well," Kerr said. Durant received a thunderous ovation from the Oracle crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard in the third quarter. ... Golden State ended the first quarter on a 16-4 run, highlighted by Shaun Livingston's backcourt steal and behind-the-back bounce pass to Green for a layup.
UP NEXT
Kings: Travel to play the Clippers on Sunday afternoon. Sacramento has lost two of three against Los Angeles this season.
Warriors: Host Memphis on Sunday. Golden State dropped the first two games against the Grizzlies earlier this season before a 122-107 road win on Feb. 10.
Comments