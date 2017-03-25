AP source: NBA bans Joakim Noah 20 games for drug violation

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA is suspending Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks for 20 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy. The suspension is to be announced Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the league has not revealed details. Yahoo Sports first reported the suspension.
Noah has not played since Feb. 4 and was likely to miss the Knicks' final 10 games this season because of a knee injury. His suspension would carry over to the first 10 games of next season.
Noah is in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season, and has been limited to 75 games over the last two seasons.
