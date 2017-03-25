Columbus State women’s tennis makes short work of No. 8 Flagler

COLUMBUS – Beginning a four-match stretch against top-10 ranked teams, the seventh-ranked Columbus State University women's tennis team dominated eighth-ranked Flagler 8-1 Friday. The Peach Belt Conference match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.
The Lady Cougars (11-1, 7-0 PBC) snapped FC's 10-match winning streak and handed the Saints their first PBC loss of the season.
CSU flexed its muscles in doubles play winning all three matches handily. At the top spot, fifth-ranked duo of Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez lost just two games in an 8-2 victory. Kirsa Utech and Rachael Williams were even better at third doubles blanking their opponents 8-0. In the closest doubles match, 19th-ranked Giorgia Vitale and Camila Tobar won second doubles 8-6.
The Lady Cougars also played well in singles dropping just second singles where 29th-ranked Utech lost a tight three-set match 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5). CSU also win a three-set match at the top spot where 21st-ranked Vitale edged past the 39th-ranked player in the nation 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7).
Columbus State cruised in the remaining four matches. At third singles, 43rd-ranked Lopez won 6-4, 6-1 while Tobar dropped just three games in a 6-0, 6-3 win at fourth singles. Playing at fifth singles, Leon walked away victorious 6-3, 6-1. Grabbing another win for CSU was Olivera Tadijin at sixth singles who took the match 6-2, 6-2.
Columbus State will return to the court Saturday hosting fourth-ranked Armstrong State. The match will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
Singles
1. #21 Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. #39 Lizanne Jinkertz (FLG) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7)
2. Mary Jo Nanti (FLG) def. #29 Kirsa Utech (CSU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5)
3. #43 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Kelly Burge (FLG) 6-4, 6-1
4. Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Patrycja Maslanka (FLG) 6-0, 6-3
5. Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Felicitas Runkel (FLG) 6-3, 6-1
6. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) def. Hilary Hanton (FLG) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. #5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Lizanne Jinkertz/Kelly Burge (FLG) 8-2
2. #19 Giorgia Vitale/Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Mary Jo Nanti/Patrycja Maslanka (FLG) 8-6
3. Kirsa Utech/Rachael Williams (CSU) def. Felicitas Runkel/Hilary Hanton (FLG) 8-0
