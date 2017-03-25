Columbus State baseball falls to Montevallo in wild finish

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – After tying the game at five in the top of the ninth, the 21st-ranked Columbus State University baseball team fell 6-5 to Montevallo in the opener of a three-game Peach Belt Conference series. The game took place at Kermit Johnson Field in Montevallo.
Down to their final outs, the Cougars put together a ninth inning rally that was full of drama. Justin Evans reached base after a wild pitch on the third strike and then used his speed to move up. He stole second before another wild pitch allowed to move to third. Mason McClellan would then tie the game with a single to center.
Drama ensued from there. After Lake Hart struck out swinging, an interference call was made that resulted in a double play. The game was delayed for over 20 minutes.
In the bottom of the ninth, Montevallo had a runner reach second after a dropped fly ball in the outfield. Following a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, a single gave the Falcons a walkoff 6-5 victory.
The late inning drama overshadowed a tremendous start from Caleb Kutsche. The junior struck out 15 batters surpassing the top single-game mark in the PBC this season. It was the most strikeouts in a game for a Cougar pitcher since Tony Pierce punched out 15 in April 1999.
Kutsche did allow five runs on eight hits over the eight-inning outing. Perez Knowles was hit with the tough luck loss after allowing the unearned run in the ninth.
After Montevallo got a solo homer in the first, the Cougars scored two in the second thanks in part to a Falcon error. Drew Webb walked to begin things and scored after a throwing error on a Tyler Fichter bunt single. Fichter ended up on third on the play and later scored on a RBI groundout from Evans.
The Falcons retook the lead in the third getting another homer, this time a two-run shot, and then strung together a double followed by a RBI single to push the lead to 4-2.
The seesaw affair continued into the fourth as the Cougars tied the game. With one out and Bryce Deleive on first, Grant Berry doubled into the left-center gap putting runners on second and third. Following a pop up, Webb came up with a clutch single to plate both runners to even the score.
However once again, the Falcons had an answer in their half of the inning. UM put the first two runners on via a walk and a single and then moved both up on a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch later gave Montevallo the 5-4 advantage.
Kutsche would then get into a rhythm keeping Montevallo off the board allowing for the Cougar rally in the ninth.
Webb was 2-for-3 for CSU with two RBIs and a run scored. Hart (2-for-5) and Mason McClellan (2-for-4) had multi-hit days for the Cougars.
The series will continue Saturday with first pitch at 4 p.m.
