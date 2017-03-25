Sports

March 25, 2017 8:10 PM

Linares beats Crolla again to keep WBA lightweight belt

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England

Jorge Linares beat Anthony Crolla by unanimous decision for the second time in six months to keep the WBA lightweight title on Saturday.

Linares gave Crolla a rematch in the same Manchester Arena before Crolla's supporters, and the Venezuelan proved superior again to all three judges, who each scored it 118-109.

Linares even knocked down Crolla in the seventh round.

Having relieving Crolla of the title in September, Linares improved his record to 42-3 (27 KOs). He hasn't lost in five years.

Crolla dropped to 31-6-3.

