Ducks soar in 6-3 win over Rangers, returning Lundqvist

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum and

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:08 Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:45 National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

1:27 National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program