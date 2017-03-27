Samuelson sisters cheer each other's NCAA Tournament runs

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum and

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

0:48 Three to go: CSU women play in national quarterfinals Tuesday