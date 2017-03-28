UND hockey home attendance leads nation 6th straight year

The University of North Dakota men's hockey team this past season led the NCAA in home attendance for the sixth straight season.
Nearly 242,000 fans attended games at Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND was the only team in the nation that drew more than 200,000 fans. Thirteen of the team's 21 homes games were sellouts.
UND's season ended Friday with a double-overtime loss to Boston in a West Region semifinal.
The rest of the top five in home attendance were Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State and Minnesota-Duluth.
