Man accused of stabbing woman, taking child in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are seeking a man who stabbed the mother of his child and fled with the toddler.
The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after she was stabbed in the leg Tuesday morning. Police say the 26-year-old man is a noncustodial parent of the 2-year-old boy.
An Amber Alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a second man is also involved and is believed to be armed.
Authorities are looking for a 1999 silver Dodge Durango with the license plate 628 MMM.
