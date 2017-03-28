No. 9 Columbus State men’s tennis grabs victory over BYU-Hawaii

COLUMBUS – Fresh off a huge victory, the ninth-ranked Columbus State University men's tennis team swept 27th-ranked BYU-Hawaii 9-0 Monday afternoon. The match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.
Doubles action was very tight with the Cougars winning two hotly contested matches. At the top spot, KP Pannu and Maciej Kierkus edged by with a 9-7 victory. Third doubles was even tighter as Jorge Vargas and Paul Sprengelmeijer needed a 7-3 tiebreak win to take the match 9-8. Matei Avram and Zach Whaanga didn't have any drama in their match as the pair took second doubles 8-3.
In singles play, the Cougars continued their great work. Pannu didn't have any trouble at first singles winning 6-1, 6-0. Whaanga recorded the biggest win of the day by any Cougar as he upset the 38th-ranked player in the nation in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3). Sprengelmeijer took third singles in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.
Avram and Kierkus played similar matches at fourth and sixth singles, respectively. Avram took his match 6-2, 6-2, while Kierkus breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Vargas capped off the Cougar sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win at fifth singles.
The Cougars will have a few days off before taking on 33rd-ranked USC Aiken on Friday, March 31. The match will begin at 2 p.m. in Aiken, S.C.
Singles
1. #43 KP Pannu (CSU) def. Galli, Sterling (BYUH) 6-1, 6-0
2. Zach Whaanga (CSU) def. #38 Ucelay, Guillermo (BYUH) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3)
3. Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) def. Karmadzha, Ibrahim (BYUH) 6-3, 7-5
4. Matei Avram (CSU) def. Lu, Chia-Hua (BYUH) 6-2, 6-2
5. Jorge Vargas (CSU) def. Guillin, Simon (BYUH) 6-4, 6-3
6. Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Kuang, Tsu-Ping (BYUH) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1. KP Pannu/Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Lu, Chia-Hua/Galli, Sterling (BYUH) 9-7
2. Matei Avram/Zach Whaanga (CSU) def. Ucelay, Guillermo/Guillin, Simon (BYUH) 8-3
3. Jorge Vargas/Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) def. Karmadzha, Ibrahim/Galli, Ian (BYUH) 9-8 (7-3)
