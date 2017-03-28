No. 7 Columbus State women’s tennis falls to BYU-Hawaii

COLUMBUS – Facing off against the top team in the nation, the seventh-ranked Columbus State University women's tennis team fell 7-2 against BYU-Hawaii Monday. The nonconference match took place at Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.
The loss snaps CSU's 10-match winning streak dating back to mid-February. BYU-Hawaii improves to 19-0.
The Seasiders took two of the three doubles matches, including a top-five showdown at first doubles. Fifth-ranked Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez fell to the second-ranked duo in the nation 8-3. BYU-Hawaii also took second doubles 8-4 over 19th-ranked Camila Tobar and Giorgia Vitale. The Lady Cougars did grab a win at third doubles, however, as Kirsa Utech and Rachael Williams won 8-5.
Columbus State lost five of the six singles matches, including two tough three-set matches. CSU's lone win came at the fifth position where Leon walked away victorious 6-3, 6-0. In the three-set matches, Tobar fell at fourth singles 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8), while Tadijin had a hard 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) loss at sixth singles.
The top three matches were all ranked showdowns. The top-player in the land took first singles 6-1, 6-1 over 21st-ranked Vitale. BYU-Hawaii also featured the second-ranked player in the nation at second singles as 29th-ranked Utech fell 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, 43rd-ranked Lopez lost to the 11th-ranked player in the country 6-2, 6-0.
Columbus State will play its fourth consecutive top-10 opponent on Tuesday hosting ninth-ranked UC San Diego. The match will begin at 2 p.m. at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
Singles
1. #1 Zhang, Nannan (BYUH) def. #21 Giorgia Vitale (CSU) 6-1, 6-1
2. #2 Liu, Min (BYUH) def. #29 Kirsa Utech (CSU) 6-1, 6-2
3. #11 Wen, Xin (BYUH) def. #43 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 6-2, 6-0
4. Heimuli, Leah (BYUH) def. Camila Tobar (CSU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8)
5. Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Khoo,Michelle Li Sha (BYUH) 6-3, 6-0
6. Jeon, Jeong-Min (BYUH) def. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)
Doubles
1. #2 Zhang, Nannan/Wen, Xin (BYUH) def. #5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 8-3
2. #13 Liu, Min/Heimuli, Leah (BYUH) def. #19 Camila Tobar/Giorgia Vitale (CSU) 8-4
3. Kirsa Utech/Rachael Williams (CSU) def. Khoo,Michelle Li Sha/Jeon, Jeong-Min (BYUH) 8-5
