Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

With the 2017 NFL season quickly approaching, here are some of the biggest free agent signings thus far.
Credit: Sohail Al-Jamea and Eric Garland / McClatchy

Columbus State to play in Southeast Regional Final tonight

The Columbus State University Lady Cougars are one win away from advancing to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II Women’s basketball tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Anderson 73-62 Friday night and Lander 73-63 Saturday night and will now face Lincoln Memorial in the Southeast Regional Final tonight at 7pm at CSU’s Lumpkin Center.

Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

Clubview Elementary School students tested their skills on a series of football-themed fitness stations Tuesday morning when representatives of the Atlanta Falcons brought a fitness program to the school. The Falcons, NFL Foundation and The Cooper Institute, are partnering with 35 schools in Georgia, including Clubview, by offering them the NFL Play 60 FitnessGram program.The fitness initiative is for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years and encourages kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.

Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

D’Andre Snead is headed to Savannah State University and Brenden Fitzgerald is going to Webber International University. Both Jordan Vocational High School football players signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday afternoon in the school’s media center.

Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.

