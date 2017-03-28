Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

Clubview Elementary School students tested their skills on a series of football-themed fitness stations Tuesday morning when representatives of the Atlanta Falcons brought a fitness program to the school. The Falcons, NFL Foundation and The Cooper Institute, are partnering with 35 schools in Georgia, including Clubview, by offering them the NFL Play 60 FitnessGram program.The fitness initiative is for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years and encourages kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.