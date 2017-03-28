CSU women’s golf 7th in first day of Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic

WALLACE, N.C. – The Columbus State University women's golf team is in seventh place after the opening 36 holes of the Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic hosted by UNC Pembroke. The two-day tournament is being played on the Landing Course of the River Landing Golf Club.
Columbus State posted totals of 322 and 316 for a two-round score of 638 through 36 holes.
UNC Pembroke (607) leads its home tournament after day one, four shots ahead of Carson Newman (611) and Queens (611). Mount Olive (620) is in fourth, while Methodist University (626) sits in fifth.
Hannah Holland and Jordan Booker are tied for 25th place overall after rounds of 77 and 81 on Monday. The duo is 14-over heading into the final round.
Bailey Hochgertle carded rounds of 79 and 83 and is in 38th place.
Anna Meleshkina is 20-over par in 42nd and Courtenay James is in 50th place at 27-over.
The tournament will wrap up with the final 18 holes on Tuesday.
