No. 21 CSU men’s golf opens play at Division II Spring Preview

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – On a rain-shortened opening day, the 21st-ranked Columbus State University men's golf team is in ninth place after one round at the Division II Spring Preview hosted by North Alabama. The tournament is being held at the RTJ at the Shoals.
Due to inclement weather, only one full round was completed on Monday. Players started the second round, but were unable to complete it. Play will resume Tuesday with the rest of round two followed by the final round.
Columbus State carded a round of 300 on Monday and is tied with Montevallo and West Alabama.
Carson-Newman leads the tournament after 18 holes with a score of 284. Sixth-ranked North Alabama (287) sits in second followed by No. 23 Limestone (290), No. 12 Missouri-St. Louis (292) and No. 13 Lee (296).
Matt Zerbel posted the low number of the day for the Cougars with a one-over par 73. He entered the second round in a 20th-place tie.
Cole Cruickshank fired a 75 and is 34th, while Duncan and Gideon van der Vyver each turned in rounds of 76.
Philipp Matlari shot the drop score for the first round at 79.
