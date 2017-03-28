Challenger Little League allows kids with disabilities to play ball

Challenger Little League Baseball provides all children with disabilites the chance to play baseball. Participants get the opportunity to not only learn baseball skills, but also how to be part of a team.
Practices have already begun, but there is still time to register. The cost is $10 and includes a uniform and a trophy.
Practices are held on Wednesdays at 6:00 PM at Psalmond Road Recreation Center, 6550 Psalmond Road, Columbus, GA 31820. Games are set to start in early May.
Those seeking more information are asked to call 706-563-6716, 706-681-0805, or 706-564-4710.
Comments