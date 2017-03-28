CSU women’s golf takes seventh at Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic

WALLACE, N.C. – In its second-to-last regular season tournament, the Columbus State University women's golf team finished in seventh place at the Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic on Tuesday. The two-day tournament was played at the River Landing Golf Club.
Columbus State carded a round of 324 in Tuesday's final round for a team total of 962.
UNC Pembroke (908) picked up the win in its home tournament, finishing five strokes ahead of Carson-Newman (913). Queens (923), Mount Olive (927) and Bucknell (940) rounded out the top five.
Hannah Holland and Jordan Booker entered the day tied atop the CSU leaderboard and finished that way after both shot 82 on Tuesday. The duo tied for 27th place overall.
Anna Meleshkina posted her low score of the tournament with a third round 77 to end in 30th.
Bailey Hochgertle and Courtenay James each fired rounds of 83 on Tuesday and finished in 41st and 48th, respectively.
Columbus State will wrap up the regular season next week at the UWG Women's Invitational in Carrollton, Ga.
Comments