CSU men’s golf closes regular season in Division II Spring Preview

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – In the final event before the Peach Belt Conference Championship, the 21st-ranked Columbus State University men's golf team took seventh at the Division II Spring Preview. The tournament was played at RTJ at the Shoals.
Columbus State totaled 884 for the three rounds, completing the remainder of the second round and all of the third round on Tuesday.
Thirteenth-ranked Lee (854) pulled away for a sizable victory over tournament host and sixth-ranked North Alabama (868). Young Harris (875) took third, while Carson-Newman (876) and No. 23 Limestone (877) made up the rest of the top five.
Gideon van der Vyver and Philipp Matlari each ended on a high note Tuesday, carding three-under par 69. At two-over for the tournament, van der Vyver tallied a top-20 finish in 18th, while Matlari ended in 44th.
Cole Cruickshank stayed consistent with a round of 74. The freshman finished in 31st. Matt Zerbel closed out the team scoring in the final round with a 76. Zerbel tied for 36th overall.
Duncan van der Vyver shot 74 in round two before an 80 in the final round. He finished in 64th place.
Columbus State will now prepare for the conference championship, which will be held April 14-16 at the Slammer & Squire Course in Saint Augustine, Fla.
