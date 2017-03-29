Columbus State baseball bests Middle Georgia State to snap skid

COLUMBUS – The Columbus State University baseball team strung five runs together over three innings to snap a short three-game losing streak on Tuesday defeating Middle Georgia State 5-2. The midweek contest took place at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
The Cougars scored two in the fifth and seventh innings while adding a single run in the sixth.
"It feels good to bounce back from that tough weekend with a good win," said head coach Greg Appleton. "We still didn't play our best today, but you won't ever argue about a win."
Both starters were excellent through the early portion of the game. CSU managed to get two on in the third, but a grounder got Middle Georgia out of trouble.
The Knights struck first in the fifth off Cougar starter Kolton Ingram. Two singles put runners on the corners for Middle Georgia in the frame before a double landed just fair down the right field line that pushed across the first run of the day.
However, Columbus State came right back in the fifth. After Gunar Drinnen reached base on a costly error, Tyler Fichter executed a hit-and-run perfectly, placing a single right where the covering second baseman would be to put runners on the corners. Justin Evans tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Fichter was able to move up to second on heads up base running. The move paid off as Mason McClellan singled home Fichter to put the Cougars ahead.
Middle Georgia tied the game in the sixth after Ingram experienced control issues. The lefty walked three in the frame, but was able to keep the game tied stranding the bases loaded.
The Cougars used small ball to go ahead in the sixth. Turner Vincent was plunked by a pitch to begin the side and was moved up to second on a Bryce Delevie sacrifice bunt. Drew Webb would then cash in on the run-scoring opportunity with a single right back up the middle to chase home Vincent from second.
After Middle Georgia missed out on a golden opportunity with runners on second and third with just one out in the top of the seventh, the Cougars added on some insurance runs. Evans extended the inning with a two-out double before Mason McClellan skied a long home run over the left field wall to make it 5-2.
The Knights made things interesting in the ninth loading the bases off of Perez Knowles. However, the lefty was able to get a grounder to first to slam the door shut.
Ingram improved to 4-1 after tossing six innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits while striking out three, but he did walk four batters. Robert Hayes tossed two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Knowles, who recorded his third save of the season.
Evans was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, stolen base and a RBI. Mason McClellan was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to go along with his 12th homer of the season.
Columbus State will return to Peach Belt Conference action this weekend heading to Milledgeville to take on Georgia College. The series will begin on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m.
