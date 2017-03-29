Perry, Eaves score early as Ducks down Canucks 4-1

Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 74 seconds apart early in the first period, and the Anaheim Ducks cruised past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday night to extend their season-high winning streak to five games.
Nick Ritchie, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for Anaheim, which clinched a playoff spot earlier in the night when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.
Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves and Antoine Vermette added two assists as the Pacific Division leaders improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games.
Highly touted rookie forward Brock Boeser scored in his home debut for Vancouver, and Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots in the loss.
The Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention Thursday and are 2-7-2 over their last 11, including a 2-3-0 mark on a recent road trip.
