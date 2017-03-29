Medvedeva leads figure skating worlds after short program

Evgenia Medvedeva closed in on a second world figure skating title Wednesday by taking the lead in the short program.
The 17-year-old Russian skated flawlessly and scored 79.01 points, a result only bettered by Medvedeva at December's Grand Prix finals.
Medvedeva can become the first woman to win back-to-back world titles since 2001 if she holds on to her lead in Friday's free skate.
Canadian skaters followed Medvedeva, with Kaetlyn Osmond second with 75.98 points and Gabrielle Daleman in third with 72.19.
Osmond, in her first world championship since 2014, put her success down to a more focused approach.
"I was just loving every minute of it and completely in the moment," Osmond said. "I know how to deal a little bit more with the excitement, and hopefully I can just stay that way for the long (program)."
Last year's bronze medalist, Anna Pogorilaya, had to settle for 71.52 points and fourth place, one ahead of U.S. national champion Karen Chen.
Also Wednesday, European pairs champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were in doubt for the world championships after Tarasova was injured.
Their coach, Nina Mozer, told Russian media that the blade of Morozov's skate had sliced into Tarasova's knee, leaving her needing stitches. The pair remained officially registered for Wednesday's short program.
