March 29, 2017 8:34 PM

Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. announces he's transferring

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. has announced he intends to transfer to another school after the spring semester.

Morrow said in a statement Wednesday night that he's leaving to "pursue dreams and aspirations." He said it was a hard decision because his parents are Nebraska graduates and he spent much of his childhood in Lincoln. Morrow was rated as high as a four-star prospect coming out of Simeon High School in Chicago in 2015.

Coach Tim Miles said he's disappointed, but that he supports Morrow.

Morrow averaged 9.4 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds in 24 games as a sophomore. He posted a team-high three double-doubles and scored 10 or more points in 10 games. He missed seven games because of a foot injury.

