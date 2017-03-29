Lions host Georgia Firebirds and familiar faces on Sunday

After dropping their first game since 2015, the Columbus Lions returned to their winning ways, received some accolades, and made a big signing all in the span of three days so far this week.
After a season-opening home loss to the Jacksonville Sharks, the Lions traveled to Corpus Christi, Texas, and defeated the hometown Rage 85-18 on Sunday night to improve to 1-1 on the young season, the inaugural season in the National Arena League.
Quarterback Darren Daniel, who entered the Jacksonville game after starter Mason Espinosa threw three interceptions in the first half, started Sunday and threw for six touchdowns. Daniel’s six passing scores came on just 9 of 17 passing for 134 yards as the Rage defense offered little resistance to the Columbus offensive attack.
As a testament to the Lions’ strength on both sides of the ball, the Columbus defense outscored Corpus Christi by themselves, 20-18. The Lions had a whopping seven interceptions in the game, three of them returned for touchdowns by Derrius Brooks, Kyle Griswould, and Chris Smith.
Even Columbus kicker Lindsey Wolfe matched the Rage’s 18-point total. Wolfe kicked four deuces in the game, awarded when a kickoff goes between the opposite uprights, and was 10 for 11 on extra points. His performance earned him the NAL Special Teams Player of the Week award.
Not all was positive in Texas, however, as fullback Brandon Thomas suffered a lower body injury in Sunday’s game. He underwent an MRI upon his return to Columbus and is week-to-week with his injury.
Head coach Jason Gibson continued his constant tweaking of the Lions roster on Tuesday with the signing of defensive lineman Corey Crawford. Crawford, a local product from Carver High School, was a four-star recruit upon graduation and was signed by Clemson University. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers from 2011 to 2014, picking up 123 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Crawford was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL’s Washington Redskins in May 2015, but was one of the final cuts by the team prior to the regular season. He was re-signed to the Redskins’ practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team in January 2016, but was released from the team in September of last year.
The Lions return to their home field at “The Jungle” in the Columbus Civic Center on Sunday, taking on the instate rival Georgia Firebirds. The Albany-based Firebirds have some familiar faces from Lions squads of late, including wide receivers Terrence Ebagua, the 2015 Professional Indoor Football League MVP, and John Harris; defensive back Roshawn Marshall; and linebacker Larry Edwards.
Kickoff against the Firebirds is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Civic Center.
