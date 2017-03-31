British cyclist Hall dies during Australian endurance race

1:21 Columbus Blue Devils bats get going early in win Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence