DeRozan powers Raptors past Pacers 111-100

DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points and the Toronto Raptors rolled to their seventh straight home win over the Indiana Pacers with a 111-100 victory Friday night.
DeRozan was 11 of 26 from the floor to register his 30th game of 30 points or more this season, tying Vince Carter's 2000-01 franchise mark. It was also DeRozan's sixth 40-point game of the season.
Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for his team-leading 28th double-double, while Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Paul George led the Pacers with 28 points, while Jeff Teague added 19, but they were unable to prevent Indiana, currently holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, from its fifth loss in its last six games.
The Pacers' last regular-season win in Toronto came on March 1, 2013.
The Raptors trailed for much of the first quarter, but took the lead on a pair of free throws by DeRozan with 1:30 to go, two of the 14 he registered in the period. P.J. Tucker drilled a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds to go to send Toronto to the second with a 28-25 lead.
Delon Wright led the way off the bench in the second quarter with seven points for Toronto. But the Raptors shot just 29.6 percent from the field in the period, allowing the Pacers to jump back in front, 48-46, at the half behind eight points from George.
The teams traded leads three times at the start of the fourth, but with 5:03 to go, the Raptors took firm control of the game with a 15-2 run to lead by a game-high 14 points. They ended the period up 80-68, with DeRozan scoring 16 in the quarter.
TIP-INS
Pacers: C Al Jefferson (left ankle) and F Glenn Robinson III (left calf) both missed the game. ... Indiana has dropped nine of its last 10 regular-season meetings with Toronto.
Raptors: Toronto wore its black-and-gold alternate uniforms, inspired by Canadian rapper, Drake, the team's global ambassador. ... Toronto is 6-1 when playing at home on a Friday. ... With the victory, Toronto can lock up home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs if Atlanta loses at Chicago on Saturday. ... Toronto outrebounded Indiana 53-42.
TORONTO'S CENTURION
With two 3-pointers in the first half, DeMarre Carroll reached 100 made 3s for the second time in his career and the first since the 2014-15 season, when he had 120.
MAKING HISTORY
Valanciunas made team history in the third quarter with 13 rebounds, setting a franchise mark for most in a single period. The previous record of 10 had been achieved five times, most recently by Reggie Evans against Philadelphia on Nov. 24, 2010. His game total of 17 also took him past his career high of 714 for a season, set in the 2013-14 season.
UP NEXT
Pacers: Visit Cleveland on Sunday aiming to snap a six-game road losing streak against the Cavaliers.
Raptors: Host Philadelphia on Sunday looking for a ninth straight home win over the Sixers.
Comments