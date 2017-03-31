Wyche FT gives Saint Peter's CIT title, 62-61 over A&M-CC

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:17 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 1 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls