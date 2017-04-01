Michigan St holds spring game under cloud of investigation

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae Pause

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk