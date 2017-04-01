Lehtonen, Spezza lead Dallas past Carolina 3-0

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold