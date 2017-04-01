Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold