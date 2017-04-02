Columbus rifle extends season with sectionals victory

The Columbus rifle team continues to carry its success through the high school rifle playoffs.
Columbus defeated Ridgeland 1116-1050 in the GHSA state sectionals. With the victory, Columbus advances to the state semifinals.
Steve Hoskins led Columbus with a score of 290, which also made him the match-high scorer. Jared Eddy, Ben Race and Kyra Moore competed alongside Hoskins for Columbus to help the team advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Hoskins, Eddy and Race were the top three overall scorers in the match.
Columbus entered the playoffs as the top team in Area 1 after posting a score of 1,146 in the area championship on March 15. The score was not only the best among the south teams in the area, but it was also seven points higher than Upson-Lee from the north division.
Columbus took care of business throughout the regular season. The Blue Devils went a perfect 10-0 in their matches leading up to the area championship, with only three victories being by less than 110 points.
According to the GHSA, the semifinals will be held on April 12. Columbus will face either Harrison and Colquitt County in the next round.
Final Scores
Columbus - 1116
Steve Hoskins, 290; Jared Eddy, 282; Ben Race, 274; Kyra Moore, 270
Ridgeland - 1050
Tyler Atchinson, 272; Barrett Daniels, 266; Martin Camlie, 262; Savannah Carrol, 250
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
