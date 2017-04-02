Rays' Longoria hits 1st home run of new major league season

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?