2 being held on Idaho charges escape Washington jail

Jail authorities say two men being held on charges out of Idaho have escaped from the county jail in Yakima.
The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered two inmates missing.
The men were identified as Steven Douglas, of Spokane, and Chad Tipton, of Post Falls, Idaho. Both were being held on charges from Kootenai County, Idaho. Douglas is accused of burglary and forgery, while Tipton is accused of assault and other charges.
Corrections officials say officers searched the facility and discovered a door from a recreational yard leading to the outside was left unsecured. They say it wasn't immediately clear when or who left the door unsecured.
A search of the surrounding area did not turn up the inmates.
